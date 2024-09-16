Advertisement
in other news
Rivals recruiting intel: The latest on four-star QB Deuce Knight
The latest on 4-star QB Deuce Knight inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Gators' rich history does not cover up warts of the Florida job
Lane Kiffin was linked to the Auburn job during the 2022 offseason, and would be at the center of a UF coaching search.
• Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter hits overdrive as in-season visits continue
North Carolina and South Carolina are working to flip four-star Florida State commit Malik Clark.
• Adam Gorney
Five-star LB Owusu-Boateng to visit Wolverines
Adam Gorney breaks down linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng's upcoming visit to Michigan.
• Adam Gorney
Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux set to visit Auburn this weekend
More on four-star CB Shamar Arnoux and his visit plans inside
• Sam Spiegelman
in other news
Rivals recruiting intel: The latest on four-star QB Deuce Knight
The latest on 4-star QB Deuce Knight inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Gators' rich history does not cover up warts of the Florida job
Lane Kiffin was linked to the Auburn job during the 2022 offseason, and would be at the center of a UF coaching search.
• Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter hits overdrive as in-season visits continue
North Carolina and South Carolina are working to flip four-star Florida State commit Malik Clark.
• Adam Gorney
Five-star Ohio State CB commit Na'eem Offord: 'It's a three-man race'
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Advertisement
Advertisement