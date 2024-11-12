Four-star CB Chaston Smith sets five finalists and commitment date

The top-100 defensive back from Tennessee is set to make his college decision on December 1. The No. 7-ranked cornerback in the Rivals250 will choose from Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Indiana.

Chaston Smith is ready to come off the board.

Smith has made a string of visits to each of these schools over the course of the fall. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off his first visit to South Bend for the Irish's resounding victory over Florida State.

"It was really good meeting them in person for the first time," he told Rivals of his first visit to South Bend. "I can go to the league from Notre Dame, especially at my position. Coach Mickens develops players, but also Notre Dame will set me up for success after football."

The four-star CB has also made stops at Clemson, Indiana, and Texas A&M in recent months.

"I love Clemson," Smith told Rivals earlier this month. "They're in front. Coach Reed has a great reputation for putting corners in the league. He can develop me."

"The atmosphere was crazy and just them hearing from them that I’m a priority and they're ready when I’m ready meant a lot," Smith added.

The Aggies are also squarely in the mix with the four-star CB from Tennessee.

"It was a good visit for first game vs Notre Dame. That visit was great and it set the tone really high," Smith told Rivals. "It was one of the best visits I've been on by far... A&M really set the tone high. The way they treat me and check in, it feels like a family atmosphere down there."

The Gamecocks also made their mark with the four-star CB on campus earlier this fall.

"South Carolina was a great visit," he said. "They really matched A&M and I'm looking forward to going back."

Indiana also got the top-100 recruit on campus.

"Indiana was a great visit," Smith started. "I didn't expect it to be like that. It's really different from what people thnk it is. It was one of the best visits I've been on."