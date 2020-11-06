Rivals.com - Florida vs. Georgia: How players were ranked; storylines

*****

GEORGIA LEADS IN FIVE-STARS

BULLDOGS HAVE FOUR-STAR EDGE

The four-star battle is close, with Georgia getting the slight edge over Florida, 50-44, and both teams have some players who could have made an argument for that coveted fifth star. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who finished as the first prospect outside of five-star status in the 2019 rankings, leads the Bulldogs in tackles. Richard LeCounte, Azeez Ojulari and Lewis Cine are also loading up on stats as well. For Florida, some three-stars like Ventrell Miller and Shawn Davis have especially stood out early this season, but the Gators also have players like Kaiir Elam sticking out on defense, and Kyle Pitts could be the best tight end in the country. Farrell’s take: Again a Georgia advantage, but this is close and it speaks to the great talent on both rosters. The key? Mullen gets more out of his three-stars, historically, and is better at coaching players up.

THREE-STAR MISSES FOR BOTH TEAMS

Being ranked as a three-star has a certain negative connotation for some, but it’s certainly not a bad ranking and many recruits outplay that ranking. That’s the case for Florida and Georgia as well. Linebacker Monty Rice, second on Georgia in tackles, and standout defensive back Eric Stokes were both three-star prospects. For the Gators, speedster Kadarius Toney, who is second on the team with 22 catches for 297 yards and six touchdowns, was a mid-level three-star athlete. Davis, Miller and DB Donovan Stiner are a couple of others who have also outplayed their rankings. Farrell’s take: This is how it rolls sometimes as guys could emerge more in college and work out some of the kinks in their game. Rice and Stokes are great examples, but the best example is Toney, who went from raw athlete to elite receiver.

OF COURSE, THE QUARTERBACKS