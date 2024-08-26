Five-star RB Harlem Berry agrees to market-setting NIL deal

Harlem Berry is the No. 1 running back in the Rivals250 for the current 2025 recruiting class.

Berry, the No. 1 player at his position and No. 13 overall prospect in the nation out of Metairie (La.) St. Martin's High School in New Orleans, has inked his first NIL deal. According to sources with knowledge of the agreement, Berry signed a four-year deal that is worth more than six figures. The five-star prospect is represented by ABX Elite Sports Management.

Full details of the contract were not made public.

“I’m happy to be making the best fit for the future and my family,” Berry told Rivals of his newly signed NIL agreement.

Sources familiar with the figures tell Rivals that Berry's deal is the highest among running backs in the country. The deal between the five-star running back is being labeled as "market-setting" for his position.

Berry is the No. 1 running back in the country according to three of the four major recruiting services, including Rivals.