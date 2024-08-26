Five-star RB Harlem Berry agrees to market-setting NIL deal

Harlem Berry is the No. 1 running back in the Rivals250 for the current 2025 recruiting class.
Berry, the No. 1 player at his position and No. 13 overall prospect in the nation out of Metairie (La.) St. Martin's High School in New Orleans, has inked his first NIL deal. According to sources with knowledge of the agreement, Berry signed a four-year deal that is worth more than six figures. The five-star prospect is represented by ABX Elite Sports Management.
Full details of the contract were not made public.
“I’m happy to be making the best fit for the future and my family,” Berry told Rivals of his newly signed NIL agreement.
Sources familiar with the figures tell Rivals that Berry's deal is the highest among running backs in the country. The deal between the five-star running back is being labeled as "market-setting" for his position.
Berry is the No. 1 running back in the country according to three of the four major recruiting services, including Rivals.
Louisiana recently adopted legislation allowing the usage of NIL (name, image, likeness), which has and continues to alter the landscape of college football and college sports, as well as the recruiting of elite athletes like Berry, who committed in-state to LSU in January.
Louisiana is one of only a handful of states across the United States that have already taken a massive leap forward in allowing high school student-athletes to benefit from their personal brand.
Berry is one of the pioneers among his peers to do so effectively in The Boot. He is the top-rated prospect from Louisiana in the 2025 class.
Berry has been absolutely dominant this off-season between shining at LSU's Friday Night Lights camp and then following suit at the Rivals Five-Star event, in which he captured Fastest Man and position MVP honors.
Here's the scouting report on Berry:
"Five-star RB Harlem Berry has been a dynamic offensive weapon on Friday nights for three years and counting -- and had a compelling case as the best pass-catcher on hand in Baton Rouge Friday. Berry boasts verified sub-4.4 and it showed blowing past linebackers and defensive backs alike. The No. (13) player in the Rivals250 saw snaps out of the backfield and at receiver, exploding out of his breaks and easily creating separation downfield. He moves like he's gliding, and his skills as a receiver are just part of what makes Berry the top-ranked back in the country."