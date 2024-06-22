BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Friday Night Lights camp was host to some of the top prospects across the nation this year. This year’s installment featured one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in 2025 and several of the best in the upcoming recruiting cycles. There were also blue-chippers at wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, defensive back, running back and on both lines. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on hand in Baton Rouge. Here are 15 from the camp:

5-star RB Harlem Berry (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com) (Sam Spiegelman)

Advertisement

QB BRYCE UNDERWOOD

Bryce Underwood returned to LSU to work out with OC Joe Sloan for a second consecutive summer. After light throwing early, Underwood kicked it into gear inside of Tiger Stadium. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Bellville (Mich.) throws with superb torque and touch. Underwood rifled a few throws into tight windows and was able to maintain that same touch and accuracy attacking downfield. The five-star QB was in a rhythm throughout the camp. He was on time and accurate consistently, and made his best throw during the 7-on-7 portion examining and adjusting to the defense before zipping in a strike between two defenders. Underwood didn't compete in the Elite 11 Finals, but with elite physical traits and a fantastic feel for the position, he's right at the top of the lists of candidates to be in the QB1 conversation.

RB HARLEM BERRY

Five-star RB Harlem Berry has been a dynamic offensive weapon on Friday nights for three years and counting -- and had a compelling case as the best pass-catcher on hand in Baton Rouge Friday. Berry boasts verified sub-4.4 and it showed blowing past linebackers and defensive backs alike. The No. 12 player in the Rivals250 saw snaps out of the backfield and at receiver, exploding out of his breaks and easily creating separation downfield. He moves like he's gliding, and his skills as a receiver are just part of what makes Berry the top-ranked back in the country.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlIHN0YXIgUkIgSGFybGVtIEJlcnJ5IGxvb2tpbmcgbGlrZSBh IGZpdmUgc3RhciBXUjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xaFJwZWh3UDFI Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMWhScGVod1AxSDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1NrMXRXMjF1WlgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TazF0VzIxdVpY PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNhbSBTcGllZ2VsbWFuIChAc2Ftc3BpZWdzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbXNwaWVncy9zdGF0dXMv MTgwNDI4MjE5MTEyOTUzODgwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5l IDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

S BLAINE BRADFORD

Rivals100 safety Blaine Bradford passes the eye test in a big way at every bit of 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. The No. 2 safety in next year's class was physical and able to use his length to slow down tight ends. Bradford was also able to turn and run with smaller receivers underneath. After clocking a 4.4 40 at Ohio State this week, Bradford shined in the 7-on-7 setting reading and reactions, and also closing on the ball.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaCBvZmYgcnVubmluZyBhIDQuNCB0aGlzIHdlZWssIFJpdmFs czEwMCBTIEJsYWluZSBCcmFkZm9yZCBjb3ZlcmluZyBhIHRvbiBvZiBncm91 bmQgYXQgdGhlIGJhY2sgZW5kIG9mIHRoZSBzZWNvbmRhcnkgaGVyZSBhbmQg Y2xvc2luZyBvbiB0aGlzIHBhc3Mgd2l0aCBhdXRob3JpdHk8YnI+PGJyPk5v LiAyIFMgaW4gbmV4dCB5ZWFycyBjbGFzczogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0N3OWkzUEhydUEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DdzlpM1BIcnVBPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYW5oMExKQ0x4UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2FuaDBMSkNMeFM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2FtIFNwaWVnZWxtYW4g KEBzYW1zcGllZ3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2Ft c3BpZWdzL3N0YXR1cy8xODA0MzYzNjE0ODAwNzY1MjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

TE AHMAD HUDSON

Ahmad Hudson is a two-sport star at Ruston (La.) High, and the 2027 standout already holds offers in both football and basketball. In this setting, the 6-foot-7, 220-pounder saw snaps at tight end also out wide at receiver. Hudson is a long-strider able to work downfield with a stellar catch radius and excellent hands. He thrived coming back hard to the football and also playing well above the rim. He was a menace working on the perimeter and in the intermediate parts of the field. 2024 LSU signee Trey'Dez Green was one of the most athletic tight ends this analyst has covered. Hudson was brilliant in this setting after his freshman year at Ruston. It's easy to project that he'll be one of the most coveted tight ends in America.

S AIDEN HALL

Rivals100 2026 S Aiden Hall has tacked on almost 15 pounds since the end of his sophomore season. At 6-foot-2 and a shade under 200 pounds going into junior season at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr High, Hall hasn't skipped a beat in coverage. Hall was sticky in coverage and maintained coverage downfield, and was effective breaking on passes thrown underneath

QB PEYTON HOUSTON

2027 QB Peyton Houston has been on a tear this summer, and it continued in Baton Rouge on Friday. Houston fires the ball out rapidly and was consistently delivering accurate passes with good touch. During positional drills, Houston shined throwing on the move. He hit his receivers in stride throwing outside the numbers, and has exceptional touch and accuracy throwing deep. Houston served up some missiles into tight windows during the 7-on-7 portion. This young quarterback can spin it.

WR JABARI MACK

2026 Rivals250 WR Jabari Mack continues to flash in these camp settings. The speedster from The Boot was effective working downfield. Mack has verified sub-4.4 speed and it shows with his ability to consistently generate separation. He has speed to burn and is continuing to take steps as a route runner.

RB JT LINDSEY

Four-star LSU-committed RB JT Lindsey was electric running routes. Lindsey had excellent feet and speed to burn. Lindsey isn't asked to catch the ball much at Alexandria (La.) Senior High, but the four-star back is electric with the rock in his hands and was consistently able to get open out of the backfield and in snaps at receiver.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlIHN0YXIgUUIgQnJ5Y2UgVW5kZXJ3b29kIGZpbmRzIGZ1dHVy ZSB0ZWFtbWF0ZSBKVCBMaW5kc2V5IGZvciB0aGUgY29ubmVjdGlvbjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81ajdoVGNkZW1YIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNWo3 aFRjZGVtWDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzB0Rkc1WWFaODMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wdEZHNVlhWjgzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNh bSBTcGllZ2VsbWFuIChAc2Ftc3BpZWdzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbXNwaWVncy9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNDI5Nzk2ODQ1Mjg3ODU2 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

LB ZACH WEEKS

Zach Weeks measured in at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County High linebacker plays downhill on Friday nights but was excellent working in coverage in the camp setting. Weeks is rangy and moves well for his size, and dynamic enough to play multiple positions on the second level of the defense.

WR JULIUS JONES JR.

The name should sound familiar. Julius Jones Jr., the son of former Dallas Cowboys running back Julius Jones, is one of the need-to-know receivers in the Class of 2027. Jones, who preps for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, was making plays all over the field, including consistently beating defensive backs over the top. Jones is a crafty route-runner, explosive out his breaks, with superb hands and consistently was able to separate on routes at all different levels of the field.

CB SHMAR AKANDE

Shmar Akande recently pledged to Toledo, but has the makings of an SEC cornerback. The Miami Gardens (Fla.) Carol City High three-star CB turns and runs with receivers seamlessly. He made a handful of fantastic breaks on the football, including a near pick during the 1-on-1 portion of camp. During the 7-on-7 portion, Akande flashed his range in the secondary covering a ton of ground on his half of the field and tracking the ball.

WR TRISTEN KEYS

Rivals250 2026 WR Tristen Keys has been an off-season standout to put it lightly. The four-star WR from Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School was phenomenal working in the middle of the field. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Keys has size, length and strong enough hands to make catches in traffic on in-breaking routes. He was effective working multiple layers of the field, holding on through contact and separating from defenders consistently.

QB ELIJAH HAVEN

2027 QB Elijah Haven certainly fit the bill as an eye-catcher. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder is equipped with a big arm. Haven was able to put some zip on his passes and was accurate and on-time with his throws outside the numbers. That was a theme for the 2027 QB on in-breaking routes, too. Haven is brimming with upside and continues to take big steps forward in his development.

WR XAVIER MCDONALD

Rivals100 2026 WR Xavier McDonald has size and length to go along with speed to burn downfield. McDonald was among the top vertical threats in this setting and tracks the ball at a very high clip. The Morton (Miss.) four-star standout was fantastic getting out of his breaks and has a smoothness to his route-running.

WR NATHAN GREEN