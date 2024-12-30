Five-star OL Solomon Thomas talks signing day flip to LSU

ORLANDO, Fla. -- One of the biggest National Signing Day flips in early December went down along the offensive line.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star Solomon Thomas, who had been committed to Florida State since last December, elected to sign with Brian Kelly and LSU over the Seminoles and fellow in-state program Florida following official visits to each in November.

"It was hard -- I hated to make that kind of decision," Thomas told Rivals at Under Armour Next All-America Game media day. "But it was the right decision for me. I had been on Florida State's campus maybe 30 times in my recruitment and it became home.

"I went to LSU maybe twice, but when I got on campus it felt like, 'whoa, this is the place to be.'"

The senior, who helped Raines make the state championship game, made waves on Sunday in detailing how now-former FSU assistant coach Alex Atkins endorsed LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis as Thomas was making his final decision.

"He (Atkins) was like, 'he's a great dude who will take care of you on and off the field,'" Thomas said. "Atkins became almost a father figure to me...there was nobody to replace him at Florida State."