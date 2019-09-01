Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett has become one of the biggest topics of discussion in this 2020 recruiting cycle. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High star surprised many when he committed to LSU back in April but an official visit to Tennessee in June made everybody question his commitment.

Jarrett has remained quiet on the subject even with rumors swirling. After Jarrett and his St. John’s teammates blew out visiting Deerfield Beach, Fla., he spoke about his recruitment and everything that has been going on since the spring.