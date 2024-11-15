Texas A&M gearing up for another star-studded weekend

Rivals takes a look at five prospects who could join Bryce Underwood at Michigan.
In the biggest flip of the 2025 class, Michigan landed a pledge from longtime LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood.
Five-star athlete DJ Pickett is committed to LSU but several high-profile programs are working to flip him.
Four-star Taven Epps is ranked No. 74 in the 2027 Rivals250.
Colorado just landed a commitment from five-star QB Julian Lewis but many other top prospects could be coming.
Rivals takes a look at five prospects who could join Bryce Underwood at Michigan.
In the biggest flip of the 2025 class, Michigan landed a pledge from longtime LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood.
Five-star athlete DJ Pickett is committed to LSU but several high-profile programs are working to flip him.