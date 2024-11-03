Five-star Jackson Cantwell reacts to first Miami visit

Advertisement

in other news

Texas, Texas A&M working hard to flip five-star OT Michael Fasusi

Texas, Texas A&M working hard to flip five-star OT Michael Fasusi

More intel inside on five-star Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
High-three-star CB Shamari Earls flips commitment to Michigan from Georgia

High-three-star CB Shamari Earls flips commitment to Michigan from Georgia

Michigan has successfully flipped 2025 high-three-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia. More details here.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Clemson is bringing in some priority targets in to Death Valley for visits

Clemson is bringing in some priority targets in to Death Valley for visits

More inside on the blue-chippers heading to Clemson this weekend

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Auburn hosting key QB target, flip targets and star recruits this weekend

Auburn hosting key QB target, flip targets and star recruits this weekend

More inside on the big recruiting weekend unfolding on the Plains

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Three Predictions: New No. 1 in Rivals250, Ohio State, QB flip watch

Three Predictions: New No. 1 in Rivals250, Ohio State, QB flip watch

Michigan is pushing to flip five-star LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood.

 • Adam Gorney

in other news

Texas, Texas A&M working hard to flip five-star OT Michael Fasusi

Texas, Texas A&M working hard to flip five-star OT Michael Fasusi

More intel inside on five-star Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
High-three-star CB Shamari Earls flips commitment to Michigan from Georgia

High-three-star CB Shamari Earls flips commitment to Michigan from Georgia

Michigan has successfully flipped 2025 high-three-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia. More details here.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Clemson is bringing in some priority targets in to Death Valley for visits

Clemson is bringing in some priority targets in to Death Valley for visits

More inside on the blue-chippers heading to Clemson this weekend

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 3, 2024
Five-star Jackson Cantwell reacts to first Miami visit
circle avatar
Greg Smith  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@GregSmithRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement