Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart reclassifies to 2025 cycle

Massive news has hit on the college football recruiting front as five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has announced he has reclassified into the 2025 cycle. Stewart, previously ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class, is now ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle. He remains the highest ranked defensive prospect as well as the top prospect in the state of Louisiana. Stewart, 6-foot-6, 277-pounds is uncommitted.

With the move, Stewart now cuts his high school career a full year short, now effectively in his senior season. As with the rest of the 2025 class, Stewart will sign his national letter of intent this December before enrolling early to be on a campus in January. Stewart has announced he has a series of official visits set to Oregon (Oct. 12), LSU (Nov. 9), USC (Nov. 16), and Ohio State (Nov. 30). Stewart says in a statement there is "a couple more to be added." Stewart has visited each program multiple times for unofficial visits.

"Jahkeem Stewart is the best player in the (2026) class, the most aggressive and physical defensive linemen, the most physically advanced and the one who has tested himself against the best of the best - and won nearly every time. Stewart deserves the No. 1 spot [in 2026]. He was outstanding at the Rivals Five-Star, he's dominated other events, never hides from competition and has the edge to be elite." Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney