Rivals.com

The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas has been one of the best events over the years because so many top players come out to show where they stack up against elite competition. This year is no different as many heavily recruited prospects are ready to compete against each other at Piscataway High School. Here are five predictions for Sunday’s event.

Five-star running back Devyn Ford is down to Virginia Tech and Penn State and both schools will have prospects on hand to pull him in both directions. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, one of Penn State’s best recruiters, will be on hand to make sure Ford constantly feels like Penn State is the place for him. Virginia Tech defensive back commit Nyquee Hawkins will be in Ford’s ear as well, but both school have plenty of other targets on hand to go after.