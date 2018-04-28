Rivals.com

The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas has been one of the best events over the years because so many top players come out to show where they stack up against elite competition. This year is no different as many heavily recruited prospects are ready to compete against each other at Piscataway High School. Here are five predictions for Sunday’s event.
FORD TO BE PULLED IN VARIOUS DIRECTIONS
Five-star running back Devyn Ford is down to Virginia Tech and Penn State and both schools will have prospects on hand to pull him in both directions. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, one of Penn State’s best recruiters, will be on hand to make sure Ford constantly feels like Penn State is the place for him. Virginia Tech defensive back commit Nyquee Hawkins will be in Ford’s ear as well, but both school have plenty of other targets on hand to go after.
BIG-TIME ARMS IN THE GARDEN STATE
Once again, the quarterback competition will be fierce. Clemson Rivals250 commit Taisun Phommachanh is the highest rated of the group, but Florida commit Jalon Jones, Penn State commit Ta’Quan Roberson, and Rutgers commit Zamar Wise will be aiming to take him down. These upperclassmen can’t forget about the talented underclassmen. Notre Dame’s 2020 four-star commit Drew Pyne along with 2020 signal callers Tyler Van Dyke and Michael Alaimo want to show the future is bright while freshmen Kyle McCord and Austin Tutas are in position to make a name for themselves.
RUTGERS COMMITS READY TO RECRUIT
Clemson, Penn State, and Notre Dame commitments and targets will be well-represented on Sunday, but no school will have as many as Rutgers. All of the Scarlet Knights current 2019 recruiting class will be in attendance. Defensive back Donald Williams, quarterback Zamar Wise, and wide receiver Jaron Hayek will be working hard to bring players like four-star defensive end Adisa Isaac, defensive line David Ojabo, four-star running back Patrick Garwo, four-star Rahmir Johnson, and many others into the fold.
WHO WILL SHUT DOWN THE WIDE RECEIVERS?
Those quarterbacks will have to be careful with so many special defensive backs on the field. Notre Dame commit Litchifeld Ajavon will have some competition as the highest rated of the group. Four-stars Marquis Wilson, Tyler Rudolph, Salim Turner-Muhammad, Virginia Tech commit Nyquee Hawkins, Rutgers commit Donald Williams, and Donovan Bunch will be other there to dominate the competition while showing they are the best of the group. Keep an eye out for big time 2020 cornerback Josh Moten and freshman Tony Grimes. Both of them have the skillset to take over on Sunday.
LINEMAN BATTLES
The linemen competition is always one of the most exciting parts of the camp and there will be some serious competition Sunday. Defensive linemen Adisa Isaac, a four-star out of New York, and 2020 five-star Bryan Bresee, from Maryland, will get an opportunity to show off against guys four-stars Xavier Truss, William Harrod, and Saleem Wormley. Defensive linemen Byce Nelms, David Ojbao, D’Von Ellies, and RJ Oben all have the abilities to end up as position MVP but offensive linemen Anton Harrison, freshman phenom Landon Tengwall, and rising seniors Walter Rouse and Zachary Franks will have something to say about that.