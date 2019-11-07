Rivals.com

There have been a bunch of interesting recruiting battles between Alabama and LSU over the years. Here are five that stick out most:

Overview: The scene was set. Surrounded by family and friends at the Under Armour All-America Game, Collins sat on a couch, to the left was his mother, as the commitment announcement started. The five-star safety from Geismar (La.) Dutchtown was down to Alabama and LSU. When he chose the Crimson Tide and said, “I’m going to go with Roll Tide Roll”, his mother put her hand on her forehead, then her chin, never clapped and then when asked why there wasn’t a lot of joy, his mother said, “I feel LSU is the better place for him to be. LSU Tigers, No. 1. Go Tigers.” Farrell’s take: Collins was a huge get for Nick Saban out of Louisiana and obviously went on to a great career in college and now in the NFL. He commitment to the Tide was a bit of a surprise to some because few players got out of Louisiana in those days. The reaction of his mother is infamous in recruiting circles and shows sometimes that parents and prospects can be on different pages.

Overview: In one of the biggest surprises in recent memory, Gilbert chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and others in late October. The Tigers were not really even considered a front-runner in his recruitment until a late visit to Baton Rouge. Early on, Georgia was clearly the team to beat, but the Bulldogs started slipping and then Alabama emerged as the leader. Almost everyone believed heading into Gilbert’s decision that he was going to pick the Crimson Tide but Gilbert pulled a stunner and made his pledge to LSU. Farrell’s take: This one is still fresh. We're still surprised as the talented Georgia prospect was slated to go Alabama and most had either Georgia or Clemson as his No. 2. So when he picked LSU, and the Tigers' new offense, it was a stunner. This shows the ability of Ed Orgeron and his staff to recruit at the highest level.

Overview: Moses was one of the first players to have something happen that has become much more commonplace in the following years: Getting offered by elite programs while still in middle school. After getting an LSU offer after working out at its camp as an 8th grader, Moses committed to the in-state Tigers as a freshman. He backed off that pledge to look at other programs - including Alabama and Texas - and after the firing of Les Miles, the Crimson Tide emerged as the favorite and landed his commitment. LSU did not give up, but nobody could beat Alabama for Moses’ pledge. Farrell’s take: Moses has been famous since middle school and was originally a lock to LSU as a running back. But as time wore on, he began to gravitate more towards linebacker and toward Alabama. In a true show of power, Saban and company reeled him in and he was set to be the star of the defense this year before his injury. Moses kept telling everyone he was wide open after his decommitment from LSU but no one seemed to believe he'd end up anywhere but Baton Rouge. We were wrong.

Overview: This was another classic Alabama/LSU battle for a Louisiana native that the Crimson Tide pulled off. From West Monroe, La., Robinson was the top-ranked offensive tackle in the class and a massive five-star prospect who committed to Alabama over LSU and many others early in his senior season. Robinson’s commitment among some others was a clear sign that Saban and his staff could go anywhere for anybody - including into Louisiana, which had always been strong LSU territory, and still is that way. Farrell’s take: This was not even as close as people think as Robinson loved Alabama from the jump and Saban had already built a juggernaut that LSU couldn't compete with, even for an in-state five-star offensive lineman. I remember how raw Robinson looked at the end of his high school career and the next thing you know, he's starting at Alabama as a true freshman. They get you ready early in Tuscaloosa.