Rivals.com - Fifteen Midwest prospects that impressed over the weekend

FIVE KNOWN PROSPECTS WHO PERFORMED WELL

#NotreDame OL commit Blake Fisher not messing around today at the Midwest Exposure Camp @BGInews pic.twitter.com/HXYCVL716u — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 27, 2020

Notre Dame’s four-star offensive tackle commit came in looking every bit the 6-foot-7 he was listed at, and showed he is a superior athlete for the offensive tackle position. There was some rust Fisher was still shaking off coming out of the spring, but he is tall, strong and athletic, and one of the elite prospects at offensive tackle in the 2021 class. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

Like Fisher, Honorable is not going to get any questions from us about his listing at 6-foot-7. He is tall and carried the 312 pounds he weighed on Sunday very easily. The raw tools are there for Honorable to be a very good offensive tackle at the Power Five level, but he still needs some seasoning before he is ready to line up there every day in the ACC. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PITTSBURGH FANS AT PANTHER-LAIR.COM

Ranked as one of the first four-stars in the 2022 class, Johnson is knocking on that five-star door and pretty close to kicking it down. He looks every bit his listed size of 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds, but he is so fluid and such a gifted athlete for the cornerback position. Johnson also clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash on this day when there was some light testing being done.

When we turned on film of Moore it was obvious he enjoys finishing blocks with power, and he brought that same level of physicality to Saturday’s Midwest Exposure Camp. For now, Moore prefers the offensive tackle position – which is where he primarily lined up as a sophomore – but long term his size and skill set may fit better at the guard position.

The defensive back group at Sunday’s Sound Mind Sound Body Football workout in Detroit was ridiculously deep, but Rowser and Johnson still stood out as the most complete, polished prospects in attendance. Rowser has excellent instincts for the secondary, and the length college coaches love at the cornerback position.

*****

FIVE PROSPECTS ON THE RISE

Glenie Cross

If you follow Cross’ social media feed you know the rising junior has been hitting the weights hard this off-season, and that was also evident when we saw him on Sunday. The rising junior with six early offers is a muscled-up defensive back prospect, but he still looked fluid and athletic running through position drills.

Indiana was the first Power Five offer on the board for Jackson, but is unlikely to be his last. A tall and athletic dual-threat quarterback, Jackson showed a lot of potential throwing the ball around the yard on Saturday afternoon. He can take off and make plays with his feet if necessary, but Jackson has the arm to sit in the pocket and pick defenses apart.

Boasting four early scholarship offers, Livingston will benefit from additional physical development, but fundamentally he is well ahead of the curve. The rising junior has active feet and excellent hands. He dominated opponents in the on-on-one session of Saturday Midwest Exposure Camp and showed position versatility along the offensive line as well.

Although he has yet to enter high school, Robinson has already made a name for himself and landed two early offers from Kentucky and Maryland. From a size and maturity standpoint you would not think he only just finished his eighth-grade year, and his speed and athleticism also belie his age. Expect to hear a lot more about Robinson in the coming years.

I came into Sunday’s event expecting Stokes to line up at running back, but he came into the Sound Mind Sound Body event as a defensive back and looked much better suited for that role. A dozen teams have already offered Stokes, and that number will increase when schools see him at safety this fall, where he is both big and athletic.

*****

FIVE NEW PROSPECTS TO KNOW

Blake Bailiff

Martin Luther King High School is always one of the first stops for college coaches coming to Detroit, and had the Spring Evaluation Period not been wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bailiff is likely looking at more offers right now. A solidly-built inside linebacker, he is a fluid and powerful athlete for the position.

I first noticed Clark during the testing portion of Sunday’s Sound Mind Sound Body event because the solid lineman showed excellent explosiveness in both the broad jump and the pro-agility shuttle. He intrigued me even more during one-on-ones, where his quickness and power overwhelmed offensive linemen he faced.

With Fisher, Moore and Livingston drawing the bulk of attention among offensive linemen at the Midwest Exposure Camp, Masterson slipped a little under the radar Saturday. For anyone paying attention, though, his performance was worth noting. A good athlete for his size, Masterson was very successful in the one-on-one portion of the event.

We saw a lot of fast players this weekend, but McCray was the fastest. Fisher’s teammate has the home-run hitting ability that should turn heads this fall. Opposing defenders had no chance staying with him through his routes. The question now is what position he plays in college, because running back, receiver and cornerback all look possible.