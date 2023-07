St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter quarterback Carson Boyd's breakout sophomore season caught the attention of college coaches from around the country and ultimately led to his first batch of offers in January. That was just the beginning for Boyd as he has watched his offer sheet grow to 12 via a strong offseason filled with camps, competitions and throwing sessions.

Boyd has continued to stay busy as the summer winds down with trips to Alabama and Iowa State earlier this week and a trio of additional visits planned for the upcoming weekend. Following his trips to Alabama and Iowa State, Boyd caught up with Rivals to break down the latest in his recruitment and upcoming visit plans.