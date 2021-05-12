 Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Tim Tebow is a publicity stunt for the Jaguars
Fact or Fiction: Tim Tebow is a publicity stunt for the Jaguars

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
In today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Bringing in Tim Tebow is a publicity stunt for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tim Tebow
Tim Tebow (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Urban Meyer obviously has familiarity with Tebow and he wants leadership for his young new stars such as Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. And there is no better role model than Tebow, even if he doesn’t make a huge impact on the field as a tight end.

This isn’t about a Jacksonville native bringing in new fans. It’s about leadership and experience, which are much-needed for the Jags.

2. UCF will be the favorite to win the AAC with the influx of transfer talent.   

Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Cincinnati is still the team to beat in the AAC with Desmond Ridder and a talented roster, but you have to be impressed with what Gus Malzahn is doing in the transfer portal.

Jordan Johnson is the latest addition to the offense for Dillon Gabriel and company and there should be fireworks for the UCF fans, but the Bearcats are still the better all-around team.

3. Elijah Moore is the best NFL Draft value at WR.  

Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Find me a better wideout value than Moore at No. 34 overall to the New York Jets. He was the second pick of the second round and will instantly be the best friend of new quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wideouts Terrace Marshall and Tylan Wallace, among others, are excellent values outside the first round, but give me Moore as the next Ole Miss superstar wide receiver.

