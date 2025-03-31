Ohio State lands a commitment from five-star SAF Blaine Bradford

Ohio State landed a commitment from Rivals' No. 1 SAF after a visit back to the Shoe.

Five-star SAF Blaine Bradford made it official after a multi-day visit on campus in Columbus -- his third visit to town since working out for Ryan Day and Matt Guerrieri last summer.

The Buckeyes have been trending up with the elite SAF from The Boot since November -- and pushed it over the top with another five-star visit over the weekend, which included Bradford's entire family in town.

"They're gonna win at Ohio State -- and that's a plus," said Bradford. "Coach G and Coach Day are really good people. I love Coach G's energy. It's 24-7, and I could call him now or 10 p.m. -- he's still the same guy. I talk to the layers up there, and that's how he is. He's a good dude that really wants to win by any means. I love Columbus -- it's a little city, but it's nice with a lot going on up there."