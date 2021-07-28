Fact or Fiction: The Gators will silence the UCF fans

1. The Gators will shut up the UCF fans.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Gators have finally scheduled UCF starting in 2024, and Florida fans can’t wait for the three-game series to shut up the UCF fans claiming a 2017 national title and saying that they are the best program in the state of Florida. But guess what? UCF could win that series. It’s hard to predict what things will look like for both teams in 2024 and beyond, but I don’t see a massive drop-off in talent at UCF, and the Gators could be on a new coach if Dan Mullen leaves for the NFL over the next couple years, as many predict will happen. Gators fans would love three straight routs over UCF to quiet the vocal fan base, but I don’t see that happening.

*****

2. David Shaw is right about Nick Saban’s intention with NIL.

Nick Saban (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Stanford head coach David Shaw said that Nick Saban’s comment about quarterback Bryce Young nearing seven figures in NIL money because of the Alabama brand was a recruiting tool. Guess what? He’s right. Saban is as smart as they come and if he can trumpet his QB, who hasn’t started a game yet, as a millionaire because of what the Alabama colors mean on a player then he should. It’s an amazing recruiting tool, not that Alabama needs one.

*****

3. Tate Martell will shine at UNLV.

Tate Martell (AP Images)