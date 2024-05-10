Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman is joined by Jeremy Birmingham of DottingTheEye.com , Jefferson Powell of DeathValleyInsider.com and Sean Williams of PowerMizzou.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Friedman: FACT

Ohio State isn’t going to sit back and just let the most talented players in the country end up at other powerhouse programs so it shouldn’t have been a huge surprise that it got Sanders back on campus for another unofficial visit before the bulk of his official visits begin next month. Sanders really wanted to get a better feel for the coaching staff, scheme and environment in Columbus after already visiting for a spring practice earlier this offseason.

Sanders explained to me just how big of an impact this trip was for the Buckeyes and it is clear they are one of his top contenders and they have serious staying power. Ohio State is slated to get his final official visit but it could be tricky to keep momentum until he’s back on campus. Sanders is taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend followed by official visits to Clemson (May 31), Georgia (June 7), Tennessee (June 14) and Alabama (June 18) before making it back to Ohio State on June 21.

Birmingham: FACT

But, at the risk of sounding like a homer, the Buckeyes had a legitimate chance of landing a commitment from Sanders before his most recent unofficial visit to Ohio State.The May 3 visit happened because the late March visit he and his family took went so well that they felt it was imperative to return as soon as possible. What this last trip really did was open the eyes of everyone else that believed the Buckeyes had no real chance. The people in Columbus have felt they were firmly in the conversation with the five-star offensive tackle since March and the early May return visit did nothing but affirm that belief.

Ohio State knows there’s still work to do –Tennessee, South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama are all formidable for different reasons – but the Buckeyes will get the presumptive final official visit over the June 21 weekend and it seems Ryan Day’s program is absolutely a real contender.

