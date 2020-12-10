Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Florida will take lead for Tristan Leigh after visit

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Florida can turn OT Tristan Leigh this weekend on his visit.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Tristan Leigh loves Oklahoma and that’s where I think he ends up with a strong relationship with many 2021 recruits in the class led by QB Caleb Williams. Florida won’t be able to “host” him like in other years with official visits and I don’t think he’ll get enough of a feel for the coaches to change his mind. I have my FutureCast on Oklahoma and I don’t think I’ll change. Gorney’s take: FICTION. If this was a regular final official visit weekend and Leigh could spend time with coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy and really experience The Swamp for the LSU game, then maybe the Gators would have a real shot. But I just don’t see it happening. Leigh favors Oklahoma heading into the weekend and Florida will give its best shot but I still think the Sooners will land the five-star offensive tackle.

2. LSU's self-imposing a bowl ban at 3-5 is an empty gesture.

Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s a joke, honestly, but this is what programs do. They offer up weak self sanctions to try to lessen the blow from the NCAA and it often works. A possible 3-6 team giving up a bowl game? It’s actually quite comical and a tip of the hat to LSU for creativity. Gorney's take: FACT. Usually, when schools self-impose violations they're begging for the NCAA to not hammer them with stricter measures, but in this case that's pretty much inevitable. A self-imposed bowl ban when the team is 3-5? That's almost a favor to the players who won't have to spend time in some far-off destination in a bowl game that the players really don't care about, especially after winning the national championship last season.

With some serious alleged violations including a sexual assault issue, LSU could be in for some significant penalties if things prove out to be true. A self-imposed bowl ban is a joke.

3. If Colorado finishes 5-0, Karl Dorrell deserves national Coach of the Year.

Karl Dorrell