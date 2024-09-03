Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. is joined by Jason Higdon of 1stAndTenFlorida.com, Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.com and Charles Fishbein of TheOsceola.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Auburn will finish with a top-three class

1. DJ Lagway will be the top freshman quarterback in college football this fall.

Higdon: FACT. This is a fact, and it will start this Saturday as he makes his first-ever start in place of the injured Graham Mertz (assuming Mertz can't go). DJ Lagway marched the Gators down the field at one point in a 41-17 loss to Miami but faced the Hurricanes' first-team defense, and as an announcer, Jesse Palmer said, "It just looks different." Lagway possesses the arm strength, physical traits and quick release needed to run the Florida offense, and as the season goes on and he becomes more comfortable, I expect to see his playing time increase. Garcia: FICTION. Perhaps it's the company line or a knee-jerk reaction, but the top-ranked QB recruit from the 2024 cycle looked the part in his collegiate debut from the jump in Dylan Raiola. The Nebraska offense looks more creative with him at the helm and he got more comfortable as his first start rolled on. Not only does Raiola have a head start on Lagway in being his team's QB1, but let's be honest, that Florida schedule is much more of a gauntlet than what the Cornhuskers will see going forward. A nationally tracked game against Colorado this weekend could go a long way toward this question being answered one way or another.

2. Miami is the top threat to flip five-star DJ Pickett away from his LSU commitment.

Benjamin: FACT. The Canes trounced the rival Gators making the trajectory of both programs more evident. One of the most coveted recruits of the 2025 class is five-star athlete and LSU commit DJ Pickett, who witnessed in person the thrashing of the Gators. Florida didn’t make the final three for Pickett (Miami, LSU and Oregon), but the performance put on by the Hurricanes gave him much to think about. Former five-star Justin Scott is roommates with his cousin Booker Pickett, shook hands with DJ after the game, further revealing his connection to the program. If there is any program that has any legitimate chance to flip Pickett, it’s Miami, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it happened. Garcia: FACT. Miami and Oregon each held some buzz for Pickett before his decision to be a Tiger came through. We see him as rock solid in that pledge at the moment, but he has already opened the door by taking game day visits, including his stop at Florida for the demolition Miami gave the Gators. Now, there is chatter about a Miami visit developing later in the year and we know the Hurricanes have legitimate on-field momentum at the moment, something we know matters to Pickett as he keeps an eye on all of his contenders. Throw in the family ties to The U, where both his aunt and uncle starred and his cousin Booker currently plays, and it's tough to see the argument for another program presenting more of a challenge to flip him away from Brian Kelly's program.

3. Rivals250 safety Ladarian Clardy moving his commitment date back to Sept. 21 works to Florida State's advantage.

