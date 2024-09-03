The first full week of the college football season is in the books and there were a lot of outstanding performances from the five-stars of the 2024 class. Here is a look at each one so far.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2024 Rivals250, who went viral numerous times this offseason, had a phenomenal opening game in a 52-6 win over Akron. Smith led the Buckeyes in all receiving categories with six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half.

In one of the more anticipated quarterback starts in recent memory, Raiola led Nebraska to a 40-7 victory over UTEP where he completed 19 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. It was a solid performance by Raiola as the Huskers scored more points in the five-star’s career opener than in any game last season.

The No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class had one tackle in Georgia’s dominating 34-3 win over Clemson to open the season.



Williams had a spectacular start to his Alabama career – maybe better than any other freshman in the country – as he had only two catches but both went for touchdowns of 84 and 55 yards as the Crimson Tide rolled Western Kentucky, 63-0. That’s right – Williams averaged nearly 70 yards per catch. While that won’t continue, Williams is already a top target for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

The five-star defensive tackle totaled two tackles in Oklahoma’s 51-3 victory over Temple but Stone had no sacks in Game 1.

The five-star quarterback, who transferred to Ohio State, following coach Nick Saban’s retirement from Alabama, did not play.

Auburn spread the ball around to an absolutely loaded receiving corps in its 73-3 victory over Alabama A&M in a warmup before the real schedule starts. Coleman had only two catches for 62 yards and he added a 44-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Fellow freshman Perry Thompson had two receptions for 82 yards and a score.

The five-star defensive end played but recorded no stats in Missouri’s 51-0 win over Murray State.

Hudson played in Texas Tech’s season opener but did not record a catch which was surprising since he was supposed to be a focal point of the Red Raiders’ offense. But Texas Tech got an unexpected challenge in a 52-51 win over Abilene Christian and the Red Raiders relied on their veteran receivers more.

In a season-opening 52-0 win over Colorado State, Simmons had two tackles and a quarterback hurry in his first college game.



The five-star linebacker totaled one tackle in Georgia’s convincing 34-3 win over Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



The five-star defensive lineman did not play in LSU’s 27-20 loss to USC Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Scott did not start but he had one tackle in Miami’s dominant 41-17 win over Florida in which Gators coach Billy Napier called the loss “embarrassing.”

In one of the strongest performances of any freshman this past weekend, the five-star safety was tied for second on the team with four others as Georgia demolished Clemson, 34-3, in Atlanta.

Expected to be used at receiver, Bussey had no catches and one rushing attempt for no yards but the five-star athlete was utilized on special teams. Texas A&M dropped its season opener to Notre Dame, 23-13.

The five-star defensive end played in Georgia’s 34-3 victory over Clemson but he did not record any stats.



A late add to the five-star list after dominating at the All-American Bowl, Lightfoot did not play in Miami’s 41-17 win over Florida.



Houston did not have any tackles in Ohio State’s 52-6 win over Akron in the season opener but the five-star defensive lineman had a team-high two pass breakups.



The five-star linebacker did not start in Notre Dame’s 23-13 win at Texas A&M but Viliamu-Asa totaled three tackles in the big Saturday night matchup.



One of the best performances by a freshman came from Franklin, who didn’t start but totaled five tackles (three for loss) with 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry in Ole Miss’ 76-0 win over Furman.

Ranked as the second-best cornerback in the 2024 class, Mbakwe didn’t start but had a strong performance with four tackles and a quarterback hurry in Alabama’s 63-0 win over Western Kentucky.



As Colorado needed to revamp its entire offensive line, landing the five-star was a huge piece for the Buffaloes and he wasted little time as Seaton started in Colorado’s 31-26 victory over North Dakota State.



A late five-star add after a great performance at the Under Armour game, Filsaime did not play in Texas’ 52-0 win over Colorado State.



Stewart had arguably the best defensive performance of any 2024 five-star as he had two forced fumbles including a strip sack that led to South Carolina’s game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The five-star had four tackles, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.



Alongside former five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, Brown started for the Crimson Tide but he did not record any stats in Alabama’s 63-0 win over Western Kentucky.



A former Florida State commitment who flipped to Miami on signing day, Blount did not play in Miami’s 41-17 win over Florida.



As Texas demolished Colorado State 52-0, the five-star offensive lineman did not start for the Longhorns but Baker did play in his first college game.



After quarterback Graham Mertz was knocked out of Florida’s 41-17 loss to Miami, Lagway came in and seemed like a spark to the Gators’ offense. He finished 3 of 6 passing for 31 yards and an interception and rushed for 20 yards. While those numbers don’t necessarily pop, even the ABC commentators talked about how the offense seemed to run well with Lagway on the field.



With Shemar James and Pup Howard at linebacker, Graham did not start but he did play in Florida’s 41-17 loss to Miami. He did not record any stats.



The lone five-star in Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class, Matthews did not see any action in Tennessee’s 69-3 win over Chattanooga. Fourteen Vols receivers recorded a catch in the blowout win.

