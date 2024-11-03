Advertisement
in other news
Four-star SAF Jordan Young commits to Clemson
More inside on the new 4-star SAF and his Clemson commitment
• Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Roundtable: Biggest weekend visits
Five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng will be visiting Michigan today.
• John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman
Texas, Texas A&M working hard to flip five-star OT Michael Fasusi
More intel inside on five-star Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi
• Sam Spiegelman
High-three-star CB Shamari Earls flips commitment to Michigan from Georgia
Michigan has successfully flipped 2025 high-three-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia. More details here.
• Ryan O'Bleness
Clemson is bringing in some priority targets in to Death Valley for visits
More inside on the blue-chippers heading to Clemson this weekend
• Sam Spiegelman
Elite top recruits and flip targets rave about the Tennessee experience
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
