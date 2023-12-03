Elite OL recruit Eddy Pierre-Louis sets verbal commitment date
We've long known the "who" for Eddy Pierre-Louis, but on Saturday he went public with the "when."
Working with a finalist group including Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and UCF, the Tampa (Fla.) Catholic offensive lineman is set to filter his list down to one program on December 15.
The commitment will come the Friday before the Early Signing Period begins on December 20, when class of 2024 recruits can make their college destination official.
The senior broke down each finalist with Rivals last week:
Miami: "They've got a good run game and I'm a person that loves when a team runs the ball. And I see a lot of those incoming freshmen, like Francis (Mauigoa) playing so I know if I do my thing I can get early playing time as well."
Oklahoma: "Me and the O-line coach, coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh have been building a great relationship for these past couple of years. Him staying there shows that's where he wants to be at, and that's big."
Oregon: "I may visit Oregon again, I'm not sure though. When I did go up there, I felt nothing but family vibes. It's a good coaching staff and they've been doing real good this season."
UCF: "The first year in the Big 12 wasn't bad, but I feel like they're building their team back up. They'll do way better."
Pierre-Louis is still considering taking one final trip before making the final call, to Oregon, though the logistics are not yet finalized to get back up to Eugene. Of course, many coaches have lined up in-home visits with the Rivals100 talent now that the contact period has opened back up.