Nate Sheppard has locked in his college decision.

The three-star running back from The Boot has declared for Duke. Cal, Northwestern and Tulane were other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 185-pound do-it-all back out of Mandeville (La.) High School.

Sheppard officially visited Duke in June and has been examining his fit over the course of the summer. Lead recruiter Willie Simmons made Sheppard's choice easier as he continued to push for his pledge.

"There's obviously a good culture up there as they transfer it over to Manny Diaz, who's a wonderful head coach and a lot of experience. Running backs coach Willie Simmons -- that speaks for itself. He was a head coach and has knowledge for the game and has been heavy recruiting me. I talk to Coach Simmons every day."