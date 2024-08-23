in other news
Nate Sheppard has locked in his college decision.
The three-star running back from The Boot has declared for Duke. Cal, Northwestern and Tulane were other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 185-pound do-it-all back out of Mandeville (La.) High School.
Sheppard officially visited Duke in June and has been examining his fit over the course of the summer. Lead recruiter Willie Simmons made Sheppard's choice easier as he continued to push for his pledge.
"There's obviously a good culture up there as they transfer it over to Manny Diaz, who's a wonderful head coach and a lot of experience. Running backs coach Willie Simmons -- that speaks for itself. He was a head coach and has knowledge for the game and has been heavy recruiting me. I talk to Coach Simmons every day."
Simmons' efforts finally paid off as Sheppard picked the Blue Devils on Friday ahead of his senior season.
"For him to come from a head coaching position, being the top dog in a program and knowing so much about the game and the years he's put in," Sheppard started. "When we sat down for a meeting during my official visit, he knew a lot about the game. He's a wonderful coach."
Sheppard loved his fit on the field and as far as his future is concerned with a degree from Duke.
"This is a football-decision first, but the degree is a big part of it," he noted. "Football doesn't last forever and Duke is a very prestigious academic institution."
"I fit in very well over there," Sheppard continued. "Being Duke and having a higher academic standard, there's a lot of kids like me that wanna be great and are smart enough to understand the sport and grow as a team."