Manny Diaz and his staff at Duke are off and running with the 2025 recruiting class now that Ma'khi Jones is onboard. The defensive back out of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton announced his commitment to the Blue Devils, choosing them over Syracuse , Virginia Tech , Maryland , and many others.

"I decided Duke was the school for because of the relationship I've built with coach Diaz and that staff with them coming over from Penn State," Jones said. "They were recruiting me since I was in 9th grade. The question is 'Why not Duke?' They have education, athletics, and play Power Five football. It's really hard to find the red flags when committing to Duke.

"I have a great relationship with coach Gabe Infante, coach Rick Lyster, and coach (Harland) Bower," he said. "It shows loyalty for them to come after when I was younger and then they switch schools and still wanted me. It shows that they actually wanted me and invested in me.

"My safeties coach is a New Jersey guy so I can relate to him on that level," said Jones. "There are a lot of New Jersey natives on that staff that I can relate to and bring that swagger.

"I'm versatile," he said. "I can play corner, nickel, and safety. I know coach Diaz likes to move those guys around. He plays with four or five defensive backs at a time. The plan is to move me around and get me on the field as early as possible.

"I'm the first 2025 commit so it means that I'll be able to help build this class and get some of my guys," Jones said. "I know a lot of 2025 guys who could make an impact on this Duke football team in Georgia, New Jersey, and everywhere. Being the first commit, it makes it easier for me to help build it up."