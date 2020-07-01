LSU landed a linebacker from Virginia in the 2020 cycle in Antoine Sampah and now the Tigers are back to get Naquan Brown. The linebacker out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes is the latest prospect to join Ed Orgeron’s 2021 recruiting class. Below, Rivals.com explores what Brown’s pledge means for the Tigers.

WHAT LSU IS GETTING:

Brown his a very athletic prospect that can be used in a number of ways to give offenses problems. From a physical perspective, Brown is about 6-foot-3 and hovers around 200-pounds so he’ll need to add significant mass to his frame before seeing consistent playing time. He has the speed and quickness to give offensive linemen fits if they don’t connect with their initial punch. Brown has the hand techniques to beat offensive linemen inside or outside and uses his speed and balance to his advantage. He isn’t the most comfortable defender standing up and playing in space but that is something the LSU coaches will work with him to develop.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS: