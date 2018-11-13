Rivals.com

THE SITUATION

Ed Orgeron will sleep well tonight. John Emery — as usual — dropped unexpected news. Out of nowhere, Emery, the No. 3-ranked running back in the country, committed to the LSU Tigers. Since decommitting from Georgia on Oct. 25, LSU has been trending in a big way. He has visited Baton Rouge, he had talks with Orgeron and running backs coach Tommie Robinson and he has now committed to LSU. Emery was originally planning to take his recruitment to National Signing Day in February, but now, look for him to sign with LSU in December, during the Early Signing Period (Dec. 19-22).

WHY IT IS BIG FOR LSU

First and foremost — for LSU to be where it wants to be in college football, it is a must for them to keep the best at home. They cannot let guys like Emery get away. Recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint, and LSU has been hot on the trail for Emery since the spring. Not only is he an elite in-state talent, but he is in the top group of running backs in the country. Leonard Fournette is not there anymore. Derrius Guice left last year. LSU is looking for that next back that carry them in big SEC contests down the road. Emery will make big plays in Tiger Stadium next fall. Emery is a back that is ready to compete. He has the size, strength, toughness and drive to make a strong impact as a freshman. LSU now has commitments from the top two backs in Louisiana — Emery and Tyrion Davis. What a tandem that could be. Emery was not only a want for LSU, but a need.

WHY IT HURTS FOR THE SCHOOLS THAT MISSED