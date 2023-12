LSU has made some noise on the recruiting trail by landing a coveted local prospect on Thursday evening. 2025 four-star linebacker Keylan Moses revealed his pledge to the Tigers, opting to stay in Baton Rouge for his collegiate career.

The Rivals250 defender was also heavily courted by the likes of Florida, Oregon, Texas and Tennessee before choosing the hometown school. Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson breaks down the commitment and what it means for LSU.

