Defensive back Donovan McMillon made a name for himself outside of a traditional talent hotbed but that didn’t stop some of the nation’s top programs from finding and offering him. The McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township star announced his commitment to the Florida Gators over teams like Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

WHAT FLORIDA IS GETTING:

McMillon is an enforcer in the middle of the field. He is a big hitter and can be really explosive at times. McMillon’s physicality and playing strength are impressive for a safety prospect. He comes downhill well and does a great job defending the alley on running plays. In coverage, McMillan shows a great awareness for where the ball is and the route that the defender is running. He also has a great feel for playing the ball, with knocking it down or jarring it loose. It’ll be interesting to see how he develops his coverage skills against the much speedier receivers he’ll face at the next level. McMillon isn’t an elite coverage safety so the Florida coaches will need to work with him on that front.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR FLORDA: