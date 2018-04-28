PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas arrived in New Jersey on Saturday and attracted roughly 1,500 prospects to the Rivals adizero Combine, where a number of said prospects punched tickets to Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp. Below are news and notes on combine attendees that will compete in Sunday’s elite event. MORE: Predictions for Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey | Full RCS coverage and schedule



CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Four-star defensive back Marquis Wilson didn’t test at Saturday’s combine but was in attendance anyway. Wilson, a Rivals250 prospect, will work out at Sunday’s elite camp. Wilson says he’s scheduled a summer visit to Pitt and is thought to favor schools such as Penn State and Ohio State. On Saturday, he named Iowa, Nebraska and Pitt in addition to the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions when asked which schools stand out in his recruitment.

Class of 2020 defensive lineman Tre Williams was also mulling around the combine despite already holding an invitation to Sunday’s camp. Williams, who is considered one of the top 2020 prospects in the area and holds a long list of offers, says he plans to visit Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia this summer. Williams’ most recent visit was to North Carolina.

The morning’s camp invitation went to offensive tackle Ryan Fairman, a New Jersey product who boasts impressive size and has the frame to compete with the FBS-bound prospects he’ll run up against on Sunday. The 308-pound Fairman, who attends South Jersey’s Schalick High School, is in contact with Temple and recently visited Villanova but is still in search of his first scholarship offer.

Kolbe Burrell showed up at Saturday’s combine and worked out despite already holding an invitation to Sunday’s camp. Burrell, a running back with offers from Temple and Rutgers, ran a 4.4 40-yard dash on Saturday but incurred a minor injury during testing. He may or may not be able to work out at Sunday’s camp.

Tirek Austin-Cave showed up to test on Saturday, but did so with an invitation to Sunday’s camp already in hand. Austin-Cave carries an offer from Rutgers and says he could be close to landing invites from Maryland, Temple and Syracuse. A 2020 prospect, Austin-Cave missed a portion of his sophomore season due to a pulled groin, so he should see his recruitment pick up steam if he remains healthy in the year ahead.

Defensive end Bam Brima, who has offers from Temple, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kent State and others, boasts incredible length. Brima, who attends Pennsylvania’s Loyalsock High School, may see his recruitment pick up if he continues to add weight. He tested relatively well on Saturday and has the frame needed to carry added weight. His length should serve him well at Sunday’s camp.

Class of 2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould will be one youngest prospects at Sunday’s event but you’d never know it by looking at his frame. The 6-foot Gould, who will attend powerhouse Bergen Catholic High School, has an impressive build and moves like a much more mature player. He’s already in contact with the Rutgers coaching staff and has visited campus twice. Gould, whose father played at Rutgers, certainly has the tools to develop into an FBS player and will have a chance to showcase those tools against top competition on Sunday.

Defensive back Mekhi Lee is all of 6-foot-3 and plays both safety and cornerback at the high school level. He likely projects as a safety at the next level but impressed with his testing times on Saturday. The Whitehall High School standout is in contact with programs such as Holy Cross, Harvard, Columbia and Lafayette.

Slot wide receiver Dylan Johnson is limited when it comes to height, but the slot wideout ran a pair of 4.5 laser-timed 40-yard dashes and earned his way to Sunday’s event through eye-popping testing numbers. Johnson holds an offer from Howard and is in contact with Temple, Rutgers, Stony Brook and Richmond.

Also receiving invites ...