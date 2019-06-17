THE SITUATION

Days after camping at LSU and earning himself an offer from Coach Ed Orgeron, Patrick Jenkins' mind was made up. Jenkins, a three-star defensive tackle from John Ehret (La.) High School, committed to the Tigers over the likes of Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Colorado. Jenkins is a recent riser in Louisiana state rankings after an impressive junior campaign and strong showing at RCS New Orleans. He's the second in-state defensive tackle pledge for LSU and is currently ranked as the fourth-best prospect at his position in The Boot.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I wanted to stay home and be where my mom can come to games. It's big-time football in the SEC football. It's a great opportunity and I want to make the best out of it." "The LSU coaches talked about changing the defense for me. They want me to play the position I want to play now and they want me real bad. They like me as a 3-technique and they're switching to a 4-3 defense for me. That means a lot to me and I was excited." "It's been crazy. The coaches, they've been talking to me, calling me a lot. They wanted me to commit. I'm just very blessed to be in this position." "It was an easy decision because it's LSU. Growing up in Louisiana, seeing guys like Tyrann Mathieu, I want to be the next one. I just want to keep the process going."

RIVALS REACTION