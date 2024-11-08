Big visitors heading to Oregon, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU

It's the height of college football and time is winding down in the 2025 recruiting calendar. Programs around the country are bracing for big recruiting weekends on campus with top 2025 commitments and targets, as well as rolling out the red carpet for some of the best in the 2026 and 2027 cycles. This weekend, there are big recruiting opportunities on campus around the country. We've dialed into big visitors heading to Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and LSU as flip season and the time for big decisions continue to move closer. Here's the latest:

FOUR-STAR QB JARED CURTIS SET FOR RETURN TO OREGON

Jared Curtis is one of the nation's top uncommitted passers. The elite QB in the Rivals250 for 2026 out of Nashville (Tenn.) Christian backed off his commitment to Georgia last month and is taking five visits in the month of November as he gets a closer look at contenders in the mix. Curtis was on campus at Auburn last weekend and is set to return Eugene for the first time since February -- just weeks before pulling the trigger on a commitment to the Dawgs. His return back to the Pacific Northwest comes within a month of reopening his recruitment. The Ducks are among the many teams making a strong push for the elite passer along with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, South Carolina and USC. Oregon's Will Stein is one of the central figures involved in Curtis' recruitment and Dillon Gabriel's success in Eugene is catching the QB's attention.

FOUR-STAR RB ANTHONY ROGERS TO MAKE OFFICIAL VISIT TO THE SHOE

Anthony Rogers has quietly been making visits this fall. The lone holdover in Alabama's 2025 recruiting class from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer has been on campus in Tuscaloosa and is coming off an official visit to Georgia. Like the Dawgs, Ohio State has also chipped away at the four-star back from Alabama and Turbo will return to Columbus this weekend for a second time this weekend for an official visit. The No. 2-ranked all-purpose back in the Rivals250 back is well-acquainted with Buckeyes RB coach Carlos Locklyn, a native of Montgomery, Ala. Rogers was at Ohio State with Locklyn this summer. That connection runs deep and Locklyn has maintained staying power in Rogers' recruitment to this point for a reason.

FOUR-STAR MICHIGAN COMMIT JACOB WASHINGTON BACK TO MIZZOU

Jacob Washington is no stranger to Missouri -- and he is set to return for the first time since his commitment to Michigan. The four-star wide receiver out of Louisiana picked the Wolverines over strong Missouri, and Georgia Tech, which made a run at the 6-foot-3, 185-pound speedster before he ultimately pledged to the defending champions this summer. A few of those schools have continued to stay afloat in Washington's recruitment into his senior season -- namely the Tigers. Missouri is set to get the four-star Michigan-committed pass-catcher back on campus on November 9 when the Tigers host Oklahoma. He was last on campus in Mizzou in June for his official visit and has made several visits to Columbia dating back to last season. Only Mississippi State -- where Washington's older brother Josh Washington plays tight end -- has hosted him more. The Tigers are expected to stick around in this recruitment until its over.

ELITE ALABAMA COMMIT CALEB CUNNINGHAM HEADING BACK TO OLE MISS

Caleb Cunningham has been a frequent visitor in the Grove this fall. The elite WR from Mississippi has been actively visiting schools across the SEC before and since his summertime commitment to Alabama. Cunningham has returned to Tuscaloosa and also made a string of visits to Ole Miss, LSU and Mississippi State since. Different teams have been out in front with elite four-star Mississippi-based WR Caleb Cunningham over the course of his recruitment. Mississippi State, Auburn and ultimately Alabama each were in pole position at different points. As the Early Signing Period nears, the race is getting much tighter one of Mississippi's best prospects.

FOUR-STAR AUBURN COMMIT ANQUON FEGANS PART OF A HUGE WEEKEND IN DEATH VALLEY