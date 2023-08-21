The college football season is now only days away so there’s no better time to look at some impact true freshmen around the country. We start with 10 names to watch in the Big Ten.

Tucker Ashcraft: Wisconsin

The Air Raid is coming to Madison and Ashcraft could be a key factor in Wisconsin’s new offense under coordinator Phil Longo. Some tight ends are coming back to Wisconsin but neither Clay Cundiff nor Jack Eschenbach are returning so the former three-star from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea could be a major addition. A former Colorado commit who got pushed out when coach Deion Sanders took over, Ashcraft chose the Badgers over Washington.

*****

Malik Elzy: Illinois

There is a new quarterback and new running back for the Illini but the receiving corps should be very solid led by former high four-star athlete Isaiah Williams, who caught 82 passes last season. Others will be major contributors but Elzy is drawing rave reviews in Champaign and should be another major threat in the Illinois offense. The former mid-level four-star from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon had been committed to Cincinnati early in his recruitment but at the All-American Bowl picked Illinois over Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame.

*****

Jordan Hall: Michigan State

A top-four inside linebacker who chose Michigan State over Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and many others, and then following his pledge was trying to be flipped by numerous programs. But he stuck with the Spartans and now he could see the field early. He’s already an up-and-coming leader on the defense, which has been very poor the last two seasons. Whether it’s at linebacker or elsewhere, Hall is too talented not to find the field.

*****

Ben Kueter: Iowa

Replacing the only first-round linebacker taken in Jack Campbell won’t be easy and Kueter might not be a seamless transition from Day 1 but he’s also too good not to find time in the Hawkeyes’ defense. Kueter is from Iowa City and regularly attended games. The star wrestler fits the mold there perfectly. He said at the Under Armour Game that playing linebacker for the Hawkeyes was always the plan – so here’s his chance.

*****

Cameron Lenhardt: Nebraska

Lenhardt just couldn’t stay away from Nebraska. After backing off an earlier pledge to the Huskers, new coach Matt Rhule made the four-star defensive end a priority and in January, Lenhardt recommitted to Nebraska over Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State and Rutgers. Lenhardt started in the spring game and emerged in Nebraska’s new defense along with fellow four-star freshman Princewill Umanmielen as the Huskers will look to rotate a bunch of players there.

*****

Fredrick Moore: Michigan

In the summer before his senior season, the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter four-star committed to Michigan over Illinois, Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Minnesota. Along with fellow four-star Semaj Morgan, Moore could see the field early and provide a spark to the Wolverines’ offense. Michigan is loaded pretty much everywhere and the Wolverines will be in the national title hunt, but receiver does have some question marks and Moore has made an impression early.

*****

Tony Rojas: Penn State

The good news for Penn State: The linebacker spot is absolutely loaded and backs up its LBU reputation this season. More good news for the Nittany Lions: Rojas could still see significant time as a freshman because he has made an impact since enrolling early. The former four-star is lining up to be the next big-time linebacker in Happy Valley. The Fairfax, Va., standout picked Penn State over Clemson, Georgia and Miami.

*****

Carnell Tate: Ohio State

Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka are locks at receiver and should keep Ohio State in national title contention but that third receiver slot – if Julian Fleming is not it – could go to the former five-star receiver. He's originally from Chicago but played at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and Ohio State held off Tennessee late in Tate’s recruitment. He was one of two five-stars in the receiver class along with Brandon Inniss.

*****

Darius Taylor: Minnesota

The lone four-star signee in Minnesota’s 2023 class is already backing up his ranking and could definitely see significant time this season as the Golden Gophers look to replace star RB Mohamed Ibrahim. A four-star outside the Rivals250 from Walled Lake, Mich., Taylor was being recruited by Michigan and also had Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and others after him, but stuck with his pledge to the Gophers. It could pay off early.

*****

Jaron Tibbs: Purdue