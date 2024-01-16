We are in the final stages of the 2024 recruiting class. In just a few weeks we will put a bow on this class after the traditional national signing day. Let’s take a look at some key storylines in the Big Ten for the Late Signing Period.

WILL JIM HARBAUGH BE AT MICHIGAN?

This might be the most intriguing question in college football right now. It’s been widely reported that Michigan has placed a contract extension in front of the coach which he has yet to sign. Despite several controversies at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has maximum leverage in the situation. The Wolverines just won the national championship and he interviewed for the Chargers job in the NFL on Monday. Harbaugh is now delivering big-time results and has options outside of Ann Arbor if he wants them. If Harbaugh bolts to the NFL, what will happen to Michigan? Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the logical replacement but is a gamble for such a big job full-time. Moore would likely keep the roster from being picked apart by rival programs which is a factor too. All eyes are on Harbaugh’s decision to see if the coaching carousel can stop spinning.

WILL THE NEW COACHES BE ABLE TO MAKE UP GROUND?

Take a look at the current Rivals recruiting rankings in the Big Ten. You’ll see the usual suspects atop the rankings with Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State leading the way in the conference. What you’ll also notice looking at those rankings is that the bottom three teams in the league all have new coaches. Michigan State (Jonathan Smith), Indiana (Curt Cignetti) and Northwestern (David Braun) all have significant work to do on the trail to make an impact on this cycle. One thing to keep an eye out for is the comprehensive team ranking. Once we weigh transfers in with the traditional recruiting class it could be a boost for these programs, especially Michigan State. The Spartans brought in future star quarterback Aidan Chiles from Oregon State with Smith. The downside here is that each of these programs will need strong traditional recruiting paired with development to have success at their schools. Perhaps they have a rabbit to pull out of the hat for the Late Signing Period.

CAN THE BUCKEYES LAND DOMINIC KIRKS?

There are not many big fish left on the board for the 2024 recruiting class. Almost all the Rivals250 is at least verbally committed. One prospect that is up for grabs is Ohio four-star defensive end Dominic Kirks. The defender decommitted from Washington’s recruiting class after coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. It’s unclear if he would have even ended up at Washington if DeBoer had stayed put. The reason is that Ohio State was making a push for the in-state product before the coach left for Tuscaloosa. While on a visit to Columbus this weekend, Kirks was offered by the Buckeyes. Things are heating up between Kirks and Ohio State as we get closer to signing day. Defensive line is still a position of need for Ohio State so landing the four-star would be a good get. Can Ryan Day and company seal the deal or will another team make a late push for the Ohio native?

HOW WILL THE NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK STACK UP?

