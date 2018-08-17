Florida State had some momentum at one time. Alabama and Georgia were players in this race too at different times. Auburn faded a little in recent months, so it came down to South Carolina and Tennessee before the Vols won out for Rivals250 defensive back Jaylen McCollough. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound four-star out of Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove publicly announced his commitment Friday and he offers a behind the scenes look at his decision.

THE BEGINNING

"I have about 30-35 offers, but Tennessee was the first school to offer me," said McCollough. "I have been liking Tennessee since Eric Berry was there. I knew him when he was at Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside, we played at the same park growing up, so that is when my interest in Tennessee really started. I was a big Eric Berry fan, so I watched him a lot and I followed him when he was at Tennessee. "The offer always kind of stuck with me too. I was playing running back then when they offered me my freshman year. Tennessee offered and it was my only offer for a long time. It meant something to me. It was at least three or four months before my second offer came. "I remember being up at Tennessee the spring of my freshman year for a 7v7 event and that is when they offered. After I got the offer, I went back up there to Tennessee for the spring game with my family a few weeks later and that visit was great too. "Tennessee has always stood out since then. It started with Eric Berry, then they were first to offer and my family and I liked it early. The size of the Neyland Stadium stood out immediately. Seeing that fan support showed me a lot. The Tennessee fans are true ride and die people."

THE TURN

"I have visited Tennessee four or five times total now. I visited a couple of times before Jeremy Pruitt took over and I have been back a few times this year already. "When coach Pruitt first took over, he gave me a call and he straight up told me that he needs defensive backs there. I have always had a great relationship with coach Pruitt — he was actually the first coach to recruit me back when he was at Georgia. We have gotten to know each other, so when he called me in December right after he was the new head coach, it meant a lot. "Coach Charles Kelly coached my dad in college, so we have a great relationship too. Having that with him and coach Pruitt really moved Tennessee up my list when they started coaching there. "Taking the visits earlier this year, then the one I took late in July for the cookout really pushed me to my decision. Tennessee was higher on my list as soon as Pruitt and Kelly moved there, but the last couple of visits is when they became my top school. "I made my decision on Tennessee when I was up there for the last visit. That is when I told the coaches about my decision. That visit put the icing on the cake for me."

THE FINALE