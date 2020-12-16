Rivals.com - Auburn beats Georgia Tech for Ian Matthews

Columbus (Ga.) Pacelli Catholic defensive end Ian Mathews burst onto the scene early in the fall, and by early October he was rolling with a list of offers.

Two of those offers were from Auburn and Georgia Tech, and that is who it came down to for the 6-foot-5, 270 pounder.

Georgia Tech may be the in-state school, but Auburn is less than an hour from home, and Mathews is set to go play on the Plains.

"It came down to Auburn and Georgia Tech, and over the weekend, that is when I made my decision to sign with Auburn," said Mathews. "We weren't able to take real visits, but I have been to Auburn before and I like the culture, the community, the chance I have for playing time and my relationship with the coaches."

The process was different for Mathews, and it was not always easy and smooth, but he made it to the end, he signed his letter of intent with the Tigers and he is ready to play in the SEC.

"It feels good now knowing where I will be the next years and I am really looking forward to playing in the best conference in the nation."

Mathews is an athletic defensive lineman who projects as a strongside end, but he could easily slide inside to be a quicker defensive tackle as his body continued to develop.