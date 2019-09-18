Rivals.com

There is an excellent early-season contest in the Big Ten this weekend when Michigan visits Wisconsin as both fight for conference supremacy.

Michigan is coming off an unimpressive overtime win over Army, but there is still plenty of hope for them this season. Quarterback Shea Patterson is running a new, faster offense and there is a lot of skill on both sides of the ball.

Wisconsin has outscored opponents, 111-0, in two victories, but the Badgers have not been tested against South Florida and Central Michigan.

They do boast arguably the best running back in all of college football in Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for five touchdowns and has averaged nearly seven yards per carry so far this season. But Taylor has not faced a defense nearly as talented as what he will see this weekend in Madison.

The pressure is on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to win a big game and the pressure is also on Wisconsin to win a statement game in the early season at home.



