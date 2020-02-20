Rivals.com

Prior to the 2020 recruiting class, USC has been such a staple at the top of Pac-12 recruiting classes, but it’s actually Utah - at least for this upcoming NFL Scouting Combine - that wears the conference crown.

The Utes lead the Pac-12 in combine invites with nine and eight of them are on the defensive side of the ball, with three defensive linemen (Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini), four defensive backs, led by cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Francis Bernard. Running back Zack Moss is the lone offensive player from Utah invited to Indianapolis.

USC has just two -- offensive lineman Austin Jackson and wide receiver Michael Pittman.

To put this in perspective, the players for this combine are almost exclusively from the recruiting classes of 2015, 2016 or 2017. In those three years, Utah finished 10th, 7th and 6th in the Pac-12, while USC finished first all three years.



Next up in the conference are two non-surprises, since Washington and Oregon are emerging not only in the Pac-12 but as serious national contenders as well. Both coaching staffs are recruiting extraordinarily well and sending seven players each to the combine should only help future recruiting efforts.

Quarterback Jacob Eason, tight end Hunter Bryant and offensive lineman Trey Adams lead the way for the Huskies. Oregon is led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who could be moving up draft boards quickly, along with three offensive linemen, linebacker Troy Dye and others.

Colorado has four players invited to the combine, headlined by receiver Laviska Shenault, while Arizona State, Cal and UCLA and sending three. Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford and USC have two invites each, and Arizona has only one in running back J.J. Taylor.