Rivals.com - Alabama OL Almarion Crim commits to Duke

Back on April 30, Duke extended an offer to Adamsville (Ala.) Minor offensive lineman Almarion Crim. The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder almost committed to the Blue Devils just a few days after the offer, but he decided to hold off, take more time and make sure before he made that call.

It has been a month and a half, he has gotten closer to the staff in Durham (N.C.) and a decision has been made.

"I have been loving Duke since they offered and I called and told Duke about my commitment Tuesday," said Crim. "I called coach David Cutcliffe first Cutcliffe, then I called coach Trooper Taylor and then I talked to coach Greg Frey.

"Coach Cut was happy and told me I made his day. Then coach Troop, who is like a father-figure to me was very happy to hear the news. Coach Frey was excited and he said he cannot wait to work with me on the offensive line.

"It was great for all of us. I was excited, my mom was excited and the Duke coaches were all very excited."

The Blue Devils beat out Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia Tech for the three-star offensive guard. He has yet to visit Duke, but he feels close to the coaches and he has learned about about the school and what it has to offer.

"I have had virtual visits, zoom calls, they have sent me videos and I know a lot about the school. What really stands out is the academic program. A Duke degree will change my life. Football won't always be there, so a degree from Duke will really be important for me one day.

"Since I got the offer, I have been talking to coach Troop through text or the phone every day. I have been talking to coach Cut every other day. The coaches have that family vibe with me and it is so real.

"I have been talking to some of the Duke players too, and they tell me it is a great place to be with fans and great support academically. It is just the right school for me for many reasons."

Crim was on the verge of making this same call six weeks ago. He held off, but he knows now is the right time to act on his feelings.

"At first, I was thinking a little too quick," said Crim. "Now the time is right though. The love is real, they tell me the truth and my bond with the Duke coaches is real.

"I know Duke is the right school because of my bond with the coaches. They are great people that care about me and they want to work with me. It is just the right fit for me."

As soon as college campuses open back up for recruits to take visits, Crim will be in Durham. He has seen videos, he has seen pictures, he has heard about life there from the coaches and he cannot wait to see it for himself.

"I will be there visiting as soon as I can. I want to see it all in person. I want to get the vibe, I want my parents to see it all and things like that. I know it is a great place and I cannot wait to see it myself."