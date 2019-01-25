The race for four-star wide receiver Charles Njoku came down to Nebraska and UCLA but the Bruins were able to secure a commitment from the Wayne (N.J.) Wayne Hills star. The former Missouri commit explained his decision to join Chip Kelly's squad.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Honestly, the connections that they have after football and everything they bring to the table makes it a great place to play football," Njoku said. "They produce crazy athletes and they really care for their players.

"They run a really good offense," he said. "I feel like they run one of the new NFL offenses with a pro scheme and a lot of passing.

"I felt very comfortable around everyone during my official visit," said Njoku. "I really bonded with my host on my official visit. We talked about some real stuff and they players seem like they’ll be great to be around."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Njoku is a big target on the outside that does a great job stretching the defense. Quarterbacks will love targeting him down the field and over the middle because of his huge catch radius and ability to come down with jump balls. Njoku, the younger brother of Evidence and David Njoku, has a ton of natural ability and those physical gifts are things I can see the strength and conditioning staff building on at an exponential rate.