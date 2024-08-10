Keenan Britt has a decision made ahead of his junior season.

Britt, the No. 15-ranked outside linebacker in the Rivals250 in the 2026 class, committed to South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks hosted the four-star hybrid defender from Oxford (Ala.) High School in Alabama for a visit at the end of July.

South Carolina edged out Oregon for a commitment from Britt, who noted that Shane Beamer and the entire staff made a strong impression quickly after offering this summer.

"The way they talk to me and my parents, it's big on me and my family," Britt told Rivals of the push from the South Carolina staff. "It's all about the way me and my family feel. It doesn't matter how far away the school is. I want it to feel like home. That's what South Carolina is."