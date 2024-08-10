in other news
Four-star OL Tyler Merrill recaps recent visits and talks what's next
Four-star Tyler Merrill is the top-ranked offensive guard in the 2026 class.
Big Ten, SEC heavyweights battle for four-star WR Jerome Myles
Four-star WR Jerome Myles is considering Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Ohio State.
Inside a new Rivals FutureCast for Ohio State
More on the new FutureCast for the Buckeyes inside
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 athletes
DJ Pickett remains the lone five-star athlete in the 2025 Rivals250.
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 defensive backs
Four-star Shamar Arnoux could rise in the cornerback rankings with a strong performance this fall.
in other news
Four-star OL Tyler Merrill recaps recent visits and talks what's next
Four-star Tyler Merrill is the top-ranked offensive guard in the 2026 class.
Big Ten, SEC heavyweights battle for four-star WR Jerome Myles
Four-star WR Jerome Myles is considering Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Ohio State.
Inside a new Rivals FutureCast for Ohio State
More on the new FutureCast for the Buckeyes inside
Keenan Britt has a decision made ahead of his junior season.
Britt, the No. 15-ranked outside linebacker in the Rivals250 in the 2026 class, committed to South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks hosted the four-star hybrid defender from Oxford (Ala.) High School in Alabama for a visit at the end of July.
South Carolina edged out Oregon for a commitment from Britt, who noted that Shane Beamer and the entire staff made a strong impression quickly after offering this summer.
"The way they talk to me and my parents, it's big on me and my family," Britt told Rivals of the push from the South Carolina staff. "It's all about the way me and my family feel. It doesn't matter how far away the school is. I want it to feel like home. That's what South Carolina is."
Both the Gamecocks and the Ducks hosted the Rivals250 defender for visits late last month.
Beamer and new South Carolina Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Darren Uscher has been steering the ship since arriving in Columbia.
"Coach Uscher just got there from Oregon and he has been recruiting me hard. So has Coach Beamer of course," Britt detailed.
"I pay attention to a lot of stuff and they have a good group coming up. They're young over there and they've got a good program over there in South Carolina."
South Carolina extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 230-pound hybrid defender earlier this summer.
"It meant a lot to me having the offer from South Carolina," Britt said of the opportunity. "The coaching staff is amazing. They're contacting me all the time.
"South Carolina is a great school. They have a great atmosphere. Everything over there is great," he added. "South Carolina is one of a kind."