The Latest: Over the past few years, Oakleaf High School in Florida has produced several quality prospects. As the class of 2020 starts to emerge, it appears as if the school will once again have several stars. One of them, 2020 defensive end Chantz Williams, continues to impress and recently hit the road for several camp stops at schools. Rivals.com recently caught up with Williams to get his thoughts on the trips as well take a look at where he'll be visiting in the coming weeks.

In His Words: "I've been out taking visits and looking at schools. Recently I've been to Clemson, Miami, Florida and Georgia."

Clemson

"I just took a visit to Clemson. It was pretty fun. I liked the coaches, the facilities, and all the stuff up there was nice. They have a lot of nice stuff, it was cool that they had the extra money to put in the slide and all that stuff." Fit in defense: "They told me they like me at end and they want me to rush the passer. They know I can do that but they said they want to see me work more on stopping the run this season on film."

Miami

"I have my former teammate Shaq Quarterman down there. He told me it's really nice and a good place to be but he has told me that if you don't want to work don't come to Miami." Visit plans: "It's been a couple of months since I went down there. I think I'm going to go back for the Paradise Camp next month." Their defense: "I thought it was interesting that they have really progressed over the past few years. It seems like their defense is getting better with every season and every game. It's something to look at and it really opened my eyes that they're actually teaching something and the players are getting something out of what they're being coached.

Florida

"It's close to home for me. It would be nice to be able to play close to home but that's not going to be a dealbreaker for me. I will go wherever I feel like I need to be." Relationship with the new staff: "I definitely feel like I have a better relationship with the new staff than I did with the past staff. When the old staff was there I barely visited because I didn't get that vibe. Now, with the new defensive line coach, I know he's a really good coach and he told me that they can use me as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker."

Georgia