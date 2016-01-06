in other news
Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State
One of Florida's most impressive 2026 recruits is back on the market.
Five 2023 five-stars who need to step it up
Former five-star Brandon Inniss only has 10 catches on the season for Ohio State.
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to be OL this offseason?
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
Billy Napier is 15-18 so far during his tenure as Florida's head football coach.
Mario Cristobal's Miami rebuild is nearly complete
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are 9-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25.
Rumor Mill
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More feedback from loaded recruiting weekend
Four-star Florida State commit Chase Loftin visited Nebraska over the weekend.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away
Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visited Michigan over the weekend.
Go Big. Go Premium.
Join the Rivals Community.
Hear it first
Get Premium breaking news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece
Champion your team in fan communities and Spy on Your Rivals.
Dominate with stats
Unlock extensive athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, compete with FanFutureCast predictions, and more.
Transfer Portal
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will need to dip into the portal to bolster their defensive line depth.
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.
Tuesdays With Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Really good isn't good enough at Penn State
James Franklin is now 3-19 against top-10 opponents at Penn State.
Tuesdays with Gorney: Angst over Ohio State is getting ridiculous
Ohio State is listed as a 3-5-point favorite over Penn State this weekend.
in other news
Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State
One of Florida's most impressive 2026 recruits is back on the market.
Five 2023 five-stars who need to step it up
Former five-star Brandon Inniss only has 10 catches on the season for Ohio State.
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to be OL this offseason?
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
Billy Napier is 15-18 so far during his tenure as Florida's head football coach.
Mario Cristobal's Miami rebuild is nearly complete
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are 9-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25.
Rumor Mill
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More feedback from loaded recruiting weekend
Four-star Florida State commit Chase Loftin visited Nebraska over the weekend.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away
Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visited Michigan over the weekend.
Go Big. Go Premium.
Join the Rivals Community.
Hear it first
Get Premium breaking news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece
Champion your team in fan communities and Spy on Your Rivals.
Dominate with stats
Unlock extensive athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, compete with FanFutureCast predictions, and more.
Transfer Portal
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will need to dip into the portal to bolster their defensive line depth.
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.
Tuesdays With Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Really good isn't good enough at Penn State
James Franklin is now 3-19 against top-10 opponents at Penn State.
Tuesdays with Gorney: Angst over Ohio State is getting ridiculous
Ohio State is listed as a 3-5-point favorite over Penn State this weekend.
Rumor Mill
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More feedback from loaded recruiting weekend
Four-star Florida State commit Chase Loftin visited Nebraska over the weekend.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away
Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visited Michigan over the weekend.
Go Big. Go Premium.
Join the Rivals Community.
Hear it first
Get Premium breaking news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece
Champion your team in fan communities and Spy on Your Rivals.
Dominate with stats
Unlock extensive athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, compete with FanFutureCast predictions, and more.
Go Big. Go Premium.
Join the Rivals Community.
Hear it first
Get Premium breaking news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece
Champion your team in fan communities and Spy on Your Rivals.
Dominate with stats
Unlock extensive athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, compete with FanFutureCast predictions, and more.
in other news
Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State
One of Florida's most impressive 2026 recruits is back on the market.
Five 2023 five-stars who need to step it up
Former five-star Brandon Inniss only has 10 catches on the season for Ohio State.
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to be OL this offseason?
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.
Transfer Portal
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will need to dip into the portal to bolster their defensive line depth.
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.
Tuesdays With Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Really good isn't good enough at Penn State
James Franklin is now 3-19 against top-10 opponents at Penn State.
Tuesdays with Gorney: Angst over Ohio State is getting ridiculous
Ohio State is listed as a 3-5-point favorite over Penn State this weekend.