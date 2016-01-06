Select your team
Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State

One of Florida's most impressive 2026 recruits is back on the market.

 • John Garcia Jr.
Five 2023 five-stars who need to step it up

Former five-star Brandon Inniss only has 10 catches on the season for Ohio State.

 • Adam Gorney
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to be OL this offseason?

Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.

 • Adam Friedman
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier

Billy Napier is 15-18 so far during his tenure as Florida's head football coach.

 • Adam Gorney
Mario Cristobal's Miami rebuild is nearly complete

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are 9-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More feedback from loaded recruiting weekend

Four-star Florida State commit Chase Loftin visited Nebraska over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visited Michigan over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

Colorado is pushing hard to flip four-star USC commit Carde Smith.

 • Adam Gorney

Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will need to dip into the portal to bolster their defensive line depth.

 • Adam Friedman
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?

Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.

 • Adam Friedman
Former five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II no longer with Texas

Wide receiver Johntay Cook II is no longer on the Texas roster and the expectation is he will enter the transfer portal.

 • Ryan O'Bleness

Tuesdays with Gorney: Really good isn't good enough at Penn State

James Franklin is now 3-19 against top-10 opponents at Penn State.

 • Adam Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Angst over Ohio State is getting ridiculous

Ohio State is listed as a 3-5-point favorite over Penn State this weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches

Indiana's seven double-digit wins this season matches its total from the previous four seasons combined.

 • Adam Gorney

External content
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More feedback from loaded recruiting weekend

Four-star Florida State commit Chase Loftin visited Nebraska over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visited Michigan over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

Colorado is pushing hard to flip four-star USC commit Carde Smith.

 • Adam Gorney

Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will need to dip into the portal to bolster their defensive line depth.

 • Adam Friedman
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?

Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.

 • Adam Friedman
Former five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II no longer with Texas

Wide receiver Johntay Cook II is no longer on the Texas roster and the expectation is he will enter the transfer portal.

 • Ryan O'Bleness

Tuesdays with Gorney: Really good isn't good enough at Penn State

James Franklin is now 3-19 against top-10 opponents at Penn State.

 • Adam Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Angst over Ohio State is getting ridiculous

Ohio State is listed as a 3-5-point favorite over Penn State this weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches

Indiana's seven double-digit wins this season matches its total from the previous four seasons combined.

 • Adam Gorney

Recruiting Rumor Mill: More feedback from loaded recruiting weekend

Four-star Florida State commit Chase Loftin visited Nebraska over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visited Michigan over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

Colorado is pushing hard to flip four-star USC commit Carde Smith.

 • Adam Gorney

Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State

One of Florida's most impressive 2026 recruits is back on the market.

 • John Garcia Jr.
Five 2023 five-stars who need to step it up

Former five-star Brandon Inniss only has 10 catches on the season for Ohio State.

 • Adam Gorney
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to be OL this offseason?

Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.

 • Adam Friedman

Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will need to dip into the portal to bolster their defensive line depth.

 • Adam Friedman
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?

Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day to be looking for help at offensive tackle in the next portal class.

 • Adam Friedman
Former five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II no longer with Texas

Wide receiver Johntay Cook II is no longer on the Texas roster and the expectation is he will enter the transfer portal.

 • Ryan O'Bleness

Tuesdays with Gorney: Really good isn't good enough at Penn State

James Franklin is now 3-19 against top-10 opponents at Penn State.

 • Adam Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Angst over Ohio State is getting ridiculous

Ohio State is listed as a 3-5-point favorite over Penn State this weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches

Indiana's seven double-digit wins this season matches its total from the previous four seasons combined.

 • Adam Gorney