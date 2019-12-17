Coaching changes lead to recruits landing elsewhere and although De'Rickey Wright met Lane Kiffin and had thoughts about staying with Ole Miss, he knew after his visit to Nashville that Vanderbilt was the right school for him.

Despite commitments to Alabama and Ole Miss throughout Wright's journey, Vanderbilt never went away and that paid off in the end.

"Vanderbilt has been recruiting me since the beginning and I decided to go there over the weekend on my visit," said Wright. "The coaching staff and just Nashville itself were big reasons, and of course the prestigious school played into it too.



"Coach Mattioli is the main coach that recruited me and I told him and the Vanderbilt coaches of my decision Sunday.

"I mean it really wasn’t that tough of a decision. I had amazing people around me and prayers sent. It’s a blessing that I get to go to Vanderbilt.

"They stuck with me through the whole recruitment and always showed love. It was meant to be."

Wright plans to play safety for the Commodores.