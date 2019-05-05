When it comes to the recruiting process, Class of 2020 Hawaiian linebacker Nick Herbig takes a no nonsense approach. He's not interested in where he's ranked, nor does he want to take visits just to try on uniforms at various schools. Instead, Herbig is focused on the best opportunity for him to thrive in college and perhaps beyond. Rivals.com recently caught up with Herbig to discuss his options as well as his plans for potential visits.

"Washington, UCLA and Wisconsin are three of the schools recruiting me the hardest right now."

Washington's message: "They’re telling me to keep working and they want me to be a Dawg. They feel like I fit their defense really well. I visited in the fall for a game, when they played Stanford, my brother was hurt so he didn’t play. It was a great experience. Washington is a beautiful campus. It’s really nice, the fans are so loud, it’s amazing."

On Washington's efforts in Hawaii: "They’re just trying to build that pipeline to Hawaii because we have a lot of talent there that nobody really knows about. We’re just an island in the middle of the ocean but what Hawaii kids bring to the table is something special and I think Washington is figuring that out. Going to school with other guys from Hawaii would be nice because it's just that family feeling and that connection we have."

UCLA: "Chip Kelly is a great coach and I’ve talked to him a couple of times. UCLA is a great program and they feel like I can be a big part of the future and play right away. They don't offer a lot of guys and t’s a great feeling to be one of the guys they have because it’s all a blessing. All the hard work you do starts to pay off. I’ve been to UCLA last summer, when I was with my school team, we had a tournament there. I'll take another visit but I'm not sure when."

Wisconsin: "It's far from home and I’ve never been to Wisconsin before but I’m going to visit them in the summer. It’s going to be hard to take an unofficial there so I’m going to take an official visit there in June. They have put a lot of guys in the NFL over the years, especially at linebacker. T.J. Watt is a guy I really look up to as a player. I want to get out there and see it for myself."