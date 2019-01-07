Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 12:56:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin visit increases interest of 2020 OL Josh Fryar

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

SAN ANTONIO – The Wisconsin Badgers came through with an offer for Beech Grove, Ind., offensive lineman Josh Fryar in early December and the class of 2020 prospect immediately reciprocated the inte...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}