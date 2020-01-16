HONOLULU -- It's been a busy few weeks for Rivals100 running back Jalen Berger as he's not only crisscrossed the U.S. for all-star events, but also made headlines by announcing his commitment to Wisconsin on national TV. And while his pledge to the Badgers was very public and very high profile, it hasn't stopped rumblings that his recruitment might not yet be completely over. Berger is in Hawaii fro the Polynesian Bowl and while he's not participating, he's been on hand all week to watch the action. Rivals.com caught up with him on Thursday to talk about his decision and the potential of him visiting Rutgers before officially signing with the Badgers

Reaction from Wisconsin fans after commitment: "It was a great reaction because Jonathan Taylor had just declared for the NFL so they felt like I can come in and have an early impact."

Surprised people: "I knew it was Wisconsin pretty much after my official visit. I was there when they played Iowa and I got to see Madison and how beautiful it was. I got to talk to Jonathan Taylor and stuff like that and that's pretty much when I had my mind made up."

Relationship with Taylor: "I just met him on that trip and we have started to get to know each other since then. He went from New Jersey to Wisconsin but when we talked he just told me about all the ways I'm going to get the ball. That game that I went to he got the ball about 30 times so you know the running backs are going to get the ball. He started playing as a freshman and getting plenty of opportunities.

Other visits: "Not really. Not that I know of."

Rutgers: "They are still talking to me but I'm pretty much locked in with Wisconsin. They're trying to get me to visit I don't think I'm going to."

Coach Schiano: "I think it was a great hire because Coach Schiano he's a great coach. You see all the kids he's flipped to Rutgers and all the people he's bringing in. He's doing big things. I have some friends going there."

Pull from friends and family: "It's hard but at the end of the day it's a business decision."