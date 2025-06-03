Wisconsin making a push with four-star EDGE McHale Blade

Vance Spafford remains committed to Georgia. But this past weekend, Washington had its shot to convince him to flip.
More on the two-team race over Rivals250 OT Emanuel Tucker inside
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils could finish with the program's first top-20 class in over a decade.
Auburn has made a significant move in the recruitment of five-star safety Jireh Edwards.
Amid a run of big-time offers, Michigan jumping in the race for the legacy recruit hits different.
