Wisconsin aces official visit with WR Daniel Jackson
Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Bishop Miege wide receiver Daniel Jackson kicked off an important month of official visits by spending the weekend with the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison.“I had been on plenty...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news