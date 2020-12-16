Rivals.com - Winners and losers from National Signing Day

Another National Signing Day is wrapping up and as we look back on another hectic day there were definitely some teams that won some battles and others that lost some. Here is a look at the Winners & Losers from the first day of the early signing period. MORE: Signing Day Blog | Analyzing the team rankings | How every team announced commits on Twitter



WINNERS

ALABAMA

It was supposed to be a quieter day for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide were flipping players as well as early in the morning as three-star defensive end Keanu Koht from Vero Beach, Fla., changed from LSU to Alabama and then later in the day whispers started that longtime LSU wide receiver pledge JoJo Earle was leaning toward flipping to the Crimson Tide as well. The Earle news was especially surprising since there had been rumors Texas, Texas A&M and others were getting more involved and the Aledo, Tex.,, star receiver did not plan to sign this week because of his team’s playoff run. But Alabama flexed its muscle late and convinced him to flip. The Crimson Tide is also working on three-star OL Jaeden Roberts, who backed off his Auburn pledge earlier Wednesday.

LSU

Maason Smith (Sam Spiegelman)

What a busy day for LSU - both good and bad - but on balance the Tigers have to be pretty happy with how things turned out. The No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, defensive tackle Maason Smith, picked LSU over Georgia. The Tigers also landed four-star DB Damarius McGhee and flipped four-star WR Malik Nabers from Mississippi State among other moves, and then closed the day out by landing four-star RB and former Auburn commit Armoni Goodwin. But it wasn’t all roses. Koht and Earle flipped to Alabama and Earle especially hurts since he’s so dynamic.

OLE MISS

MICHIGAN'S OFFENSIVE RECRUITING

There was a lot of smoke around four-star running back Donovan Edwards going to Georgia and that would be understandable with its excellent running back history, but Michigan held off the Bulldogs and landed the state’s top skill player. The other big news on offense for the Wolverines was that they held off another SEC power in Alabama to keep four-star receiver Xavier Worthy. The Fresno (Calif.) Central star visited Tuscaloosa recently and then had a top two heading into Wednesday but Michigan fended off the Crimson Tide and that’s huge since Worthy is such an athletic and dynamic receiver.

USC

Very talented four-star quarterback Miller Moss signed with no surprises and fellow four-star Jaxson Dart picked the Trojans over Arizona State, BYU and UCLA to solidify one of the best quarterback classes in the country. Dart had an insane senior season stats-wise and his recruitment took off, so getting him in the USC class - especially after four-star QB Jake Garcia decommitted - was a massive recruiting win. The Trojans also landed do-it-all three-star receiver Joseph Manjack, who wavered between signing early and waiting until February but the Houston (Texas) Tomball recruit signed with USC. And of course, five-star Korey Foreman signed, but is not expected to announce his choice until Jan. 2.

JACKSON STATE

This is the first time Jackson State has made a list like this on signing day, but it’s also the first time the Tigers have flipped a Georgia commit on signing day. Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna C.C. four-star cornerback De’Jahn Warren had been committed to the Bulldogs since the summer but flipped to Jackson State on Wednesday. New coach Deion Sanders was on ESPN2 and Jackson State was trending on Twitter. Overall, a good day for one of the most interesting stories in college football right now.

LOSERS

GEORGIA TECH

The Yellow Jackets dealt with some de-commits in recent weeks and then on signing day, three-star tight end River Helms backed off his pledge. Georgia Tech also played runner-up for three-star defensive end Ian Mathews, who picked Auburn even without a head coach, and three-star OL Cameron Ball, who picked Arkansas despite living just miles from the GT campus.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

If everyone stayed in this Mississippi State class, it would be an amazing haul. But LSU pilfered the group with WR Malik Nabers and LB Navonteque Strong flipping on or near signing day and then the in-state battleground recruit, three-star DB MJ Daniels, flipping to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

AUBURN

Houston (Texas) North Shore three-star offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts backed off his Auburn pledge and is expected to flip to Alabama. That was the only major bit of bad news, but four-star Terrence Lewis, once considered an Auburn lean, now has Maryland and Tennessee high on the list and Ole Miss and others could be making a play for four-star LB Trevin Wallace.

On signing day, #StopSteele was trending on Twitter, a sign that many Auburn fans don’t want Kevin Steele hired as coach, Oregon announced it will be meeting on Mario Cristobal’s contract, oh, and former four-star RB Mark-Antony Richards announced he’s transferring. Long day.

THOSE IN ATTENDANCE AT EDWARDS CEREMONY

Five hats on the table for Edwards pic.twitter.com/SKD7GhsDYR — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) December 16, 2020